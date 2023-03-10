First Alert: A Cold Rain Saturday

First Alert Weather:

Chilly and dry tonight

Rain moves into St. Louis Saturday afternoon

Scattered showers end Saturday night

Dry & a bit warmer Sunday

Saturday We get back into a chance of rain. But it starts dry and chilly early Saturday. Rain will move in from the west and likely into St. louis in the early afternoon. Then scattered showers continue through the evening, tapering off at night. It will be a chilly rain with a high of 45 Saturday.

Sunday is dry and mostly cloudy but will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be chilly but a touch warmer than Saturday. Then watch for below freezing temps by Monday morning.

