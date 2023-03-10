Dry Today, Another Round of Rain Saturday

First Alert Weather:

* Mostly cloudy, breezy and dry today

* Rain moves back in tomorrow afternoon

* Chilly pattern continues through at least early next week

Friday: Mostly cloudy & breezy today with wind gusts up to about 20 or 25 mph this afternoon. Wind Chills will be in 30s. Winds settle this evening.

Saturday We get back into a chance of rain. But it starts dry and chilly early Saturday. Rain will move in from the west and likely into St. louis between Noon and 2 PM. Then showers scattered showers continue through the evening. Rain will taper off Saturday night.

Sunday is dry and mostly cloudy. It will be chilly but a touch warmer than Saturday. Then watch for below freezing temps by Monday morning.

