A Dry Friday, Another Round of Rain Saturday

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • A Dry and chilly night
  • Dry Friday with a chilly breeze
  • Another round of rain Saturday afternoon-Saturday night

Friday is breezy, dry and chilly. The winds will be strongest overnight and Friday morning. Then easing but still breezy in the afternoon. Winds from the Northwest at 10-20 with some gusts to 25 MPH.

Saturday we get back into a chance of rain. But it starts dry and chilly early Saturday. Rain will move in from the west and likely into St. louis between Noon and 2 PM. Then showers scattered showers continue through the evening. Rain will taper off Saturday night, so Sunday looks dry now. Additional rainfall of 0.25″ to 0.50″ is expected.

Sunday is dry and mostly cloudy. It will be chilly but a touch warmer than Saturday. Then watch for below freezing temps by Monday morning with widespread 20s expected.

7 Day Forecast

