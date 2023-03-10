Byrnes Mill Police investigated for alleged criminal violations

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the Jefferson County Sherriff’s office, the Byrnes Mill Police Department is being investigated for alleged criminal violations.

An investigation started after a member of the city’s legal staff discovered and reported the alleged violation.

“The focus of the investigation has been limited to criminal and other statutory rules enshrined by Missouri State Statute and the Missouri Supreme Court to maintain police accountability, oversight, and Constitutional Protections for citizens,” said Jefferson County Sheriff, Dave Marshak. “Investigators will send their findings to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Presiding Judge, and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office for review.”

Sherriff Marshak also suggested that City of Byrnes Mill conduct an independent internal investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office investigation will not include an internal investigation, which focuses on policy, procedures, and practices,” said Sherriff Marshak.

The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office would not comment on any evidence seized.

