2 candidates tied in Ward 9 aldermen primary, provisional ballots to be counted

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Michael Browning was the top vote-getter for the Ward 9 board of aldermen primary election. The candidate that will face Browning in the April general election is still unclear.

The other two candidates for Ward 9, Tina Pihl and Michael Gras, tied for second place with 868 votes each. There are still provisional ballots to be counted, which are expected to decide a clear winner.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours
A person was hit by a car and killed outside a gas station in Ferguson Wednesday morning
Woman, 61, dies after being knocked over by car’s mirror, ran over by SUV in Ferguson
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
A shooting in Lincoln County, Missouri has left three people dead Wednesday night, police said.
Shooting in Lincoln County leaves three dead

Latest News

chris dunn
Chris Dunn’s lawyer hopeful for freedom after visit with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
Graphic
Byrnes Mill Police investigated for alleged criminal violations
laclede's landing
Confusion, concern among homeless population as Laclede’s Landing encampment eviction to begin tomorrow
Francis Howell
State representative asks for audit into Francis Howell School District