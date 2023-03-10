2 candidates tied in Ward 9 aldermen primary, provisional ballots to be counted

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Michael Browning was the top vote-getter for the Ward 9 board of aldermen primary election. The candidate that will face Browning in the April general election is still unclear.

The other two candidates for Ward 9, Tina Pihl and Michael Gras, tied for second place with 868 votes each. There are still provisional ballots to be counted, which are expected to decide a clear winner.

