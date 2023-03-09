Webster Groves terminates union contract with fire fighters, reduces required staffing levels

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Webster Groves ended the collective bargaining agreement with the Webster Groves firefighters Tuesday night after a year of negotiations.

“Because we’ve reached an impasse, the collective bargaining contract is terminated,” said Mayor Laura Arnold to city council. The council voted to approve a resolution terminating the agreement and approved a compensation plan that also includes reducing the minimum number of firefighters from four to three on a fire engine.

“It makes it a lot more difficult to do this job,” said John Youngblood, the VP of District 4 for IAFF 2665.

The Webster Groves Fire Department is currently fully staffed but by reducing the minimum, the city can avoid as much overtime.

“From the start of bargaining the city has maintained that the priority must be controlling rampant overtime spending,” said Mayor Arnold to city council.

The mayor nor anyone from the city would do an interview on the subject.

Youngblood said they came forward with multiple proposals. While other departments in the area also have a minimum of three, the recommendation from the National Fire Protection Association is four.

“Less staff means its more dangerous for us,” said Youngblood.

Without a contract, residents worry what happens with their fire service.

“We cannot strike. We will not strike. If a call comes in, my message to the residents is the firefighters and paramedics of Webster Groves are going to respond, they’re going to handle these calls,” said Youngblood.

Both the city and the union said they are willing to continue talks.

To read the full statement from the city, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.