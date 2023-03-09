Webster Groves police searching for additional victims after man charged with sexual crimes against child

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) -- Police are asking for help with identifying additional potential victims of a suspected sexual predator.

Aaron Pratt, 37, is facing two charges of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone under the age of 14. He is also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $200,000.

Webster Groves police said this is an ongoing investigation. They are asking anyone who can identify additional victims or crimes involving Pratt to call them at (314) 645-3000.

