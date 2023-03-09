Webster Groves police searching for additional victims after man charged with sexual crimes against child

Aaron Pratt, 37, is accused of sexual crimes against someone under the age of 14.
Aaron Pratt, 37, is accused of sexual crimes against someone under the age of 14.(Webster Groves Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) --  Police are asking for help with identifying additional potential victims of a suspected sexual predator.

Aaron Pratt, 37, is facing two charges of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone under the age of 14. He is also charged with sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography. His bond was set at $200,000.

Webster Groves police said this is an ongoing investigation. They are asking anyone who can identify additional victims or crimes involving Pratt to call them at (314) 645-3000.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours
A person was hit by a car and killed outside a gas station in Ferguson Wednesday morning
Woman, 61, dies after being knocked over by car’s mirror, ran over by SUV in Ferguson
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that happened in South City in January
Person of interest sought in South City gas station homicide

Latest News

Calvin Pittman was sentenced to more than three decades in prison after he shot and killed a...
Man sentenced in 2020 I-170 shooting that left woman dead
News 4 Afternoon Update: March 9
A shooting in Lincoln County, Missouri has left three people dead Wednesday night, police said.
Shooting in Lincoln County leaves three dead
From left: Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau, is now charged with unlawful possession of a...
More charges filed against 2 suspects in Cape Girardeau Hotshots shooting