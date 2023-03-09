Suspect arrested, another sought after string of thefts in St. Louis County

Mark Misuraca is seen in his mug shot next to a surveillance photo of a suspect still being...
Mark Misuraca is seen in his mug shot next to a surveillance photo of a suspect still being sought in relation to the St. Louis County thefts.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A suspect is in custody and another is being sought in relation to multiple thefts in St. Louis County.

Mark Misuraca, 38, has been charged with two counts of stealing over $750, three counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing a motor vehicle. The day the charges were announced, police also released a surveillance photo showing a person on a bike they are also searching for.

According to court documents, the suspects are accused of stealing an industrial smoker from the Fenton Wally’s, a side-by-side ATV and an electric motorbike from Power Sports in Fenton, a white Iron 883 Harley Davidson motorcycle from Gateway Harley Davidson on Lemay Ferry, and two Husqvarna motorbikes from Dave Mungenast Motorsports on South Lindbergh Boulevard. The thefts took place between November 27 and January 19.

Cell phone data was used to place Misuraca at the location of the crimes. Police also said a white Econoline van with no rear windows that was seen in surveillance video during the thefts was also seen outside of his home.

When he was arrested, Misuraca allegedly told police in a post-Miranda interview, “Well, you already know you got me 100%”, in regard to the Wally’s theft. He also allegedly admitted to stealing to support his drug habit.

Anyone who can help police identify the second suspect or has any information regarding the crimes is urged to call St. Louis County police at 314-615-5400 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

