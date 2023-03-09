St. Louis Downtown Airport awarded grant for new terminal

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Downtown Airport has been awarded a $2.5 million grant for a new terminal.

The airport, which is in Cahokia Heights, will use the money to help cover the cost of replacing the existing terminal, which is from the 1980s. The new terminal will meet all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations and will address several other criteria considered part of the grant program.

“The total cost for the terminal replacement is estimated at $4.2 million, so this funding is a tremendous start that moves us closer to kicking of the design-build project for the new terminal,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development, which owns and operates the St. Louis Downtown Airport as one of its enterprises. “We greatly appreciate U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Senator Dick Durbin for their support of our grant application and for continuing to champion projects like this that contribute to the strength and economic vitality of Southwestern Illinois.”

In 2023, the airport’s largest tenant, Gulfstream Aerospace, plans to expand operations and add 140 new jobs.

