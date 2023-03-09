Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A more than 20-year-long tradition brought back after a two-year hiatus.

Today 200 Special Olympic athletes participated in a basketball event at Parkway West high school.

Parkway West high school students organized the event, many of them serving as a buddy for athletes and referees.

The goal is to create a fantastic day for the athletes while students develop and hone their leadership and communication skills. One student said what it means to be a part of it.

“It means a lot to me that I was able to be a part of something that is such a large thing in people’s lives, such a large thing in our community, so being a part of this for the first time is really really cool,” Priya Gudipati, a sophomore at Parkway West High School, said.

The athletes come from local schools within the special school district programs.

More than 260 Parkway West students take part.

