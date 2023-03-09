Some state legislators seek control of SLMPD, but want taxpayer dollars to pay for department, salary increases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - “I just wish they would listen to us rather than take away control from us and use our taxpayer dollars to do it,” State Rep. Peter Merideth said.

State Representative Peter Merideth said he is all for paying city police more money. But what started as an effort to increase police pay, using state funding, Merideth said, turned into city residents footing a $20 million bill.

“What we have seen over and over again, this looks like a large unfunded mandate that would cost us tens of millions of dollars to St. Louis city, that St. Louis city taxpayers have to pay for,” Rep. Merideth explained. “It’s one of those things in Jeff City they never like unfunded mandates unless it’s democratic areas having to pay them.”

RELATED: MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners

Originally, Democrat and State Representative LaKeySha Bosley, who represents parts of St. Louis City, proposed an amendment to increase city police salaries by $7,000, funded by the state. State republicans amended the amendment to keep the pay bump, but put the bill, back on the city of St. Louis. It was voted and passed.

“When you are facing a crisis, then you have to make hard decisions,” State Representative Justin Sparks said.

Representative Sparks, a former police officer, commended Rep. Bosley’s pitch to pay police more. He said a higher wage will increase police morale to help with retaining officers, and hopefully recruit new talent to fill the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s roughly 300 officer vacancies.

Rep. Sparks has helped lead the charge to get state control of SLMPD, championing HB 702. He said the city will continue to fund its police department, even if the state takes control. He said that’s why the city will be responsible for funding these salary increases, either way.

When asked where specifically he thought the city could find money to pay for the salary increases, he said the police budget.

“I’m not in charge of the city’s budget. The city has money. From what I’ve been told. I’m not in charge of their money, and I don’t allocate it, but they do have money to pay their police officers,” Rep. Sparks said.

When asked what “that money” was specifically, he said he wouldn’t speculate.

“It’s my understanding they have money from settlements, the Rams settlement,” Rep. Sparks said.

News 4 reached out to the city about where the money would come from.

In a statement from the Mayor’s office:

”Rep. Sparks’ flat raise proposal does not take years of service into account in the recent contract approved overwhelmingly by rank-and-file officers,” Spokesperson Nick Desideri explained. “For example, those with 10+ years of experience translates to $6,000 - $8,000. The agreement offers the largest raises in two decades and breaks an impasse that began under Mayor Jones’ predecessor.”

According to the City Budget Division Director Paul Payne, city police make up 29% of the city’s general fund for the fiscal year 2023.

Anyone can find the Annual Budget Summary online. It includes four-line items for police:

The department City Marshals Park Rangers Police Pension

The combined total of those four items: $156.8 million.

According to the city, the total proposed FY2023 budget for the Police Division of the Department of Public Safety is $212.4 million. This does not include grants. That is an increase of 4.5% or $9.1 million compared to FY2022.

Desideri said on March 2, “The Jones Administration is actively recruiting officers and looking to fill positions to get to authorized strength. Mayor Jones recently visited Jefferson City with a budget request for a childcare facility dedicated to supporting first responder families.”

For Rep. Merideth, he said the notion of the state controlling SLMPD, but making the city use taxpayer dollars to fund it is fascism.

“If we have to increase for budget for police, that has to come from somewhere else,” Merideth said. “Let alone traffic enforcement, or trash pickup, or other essential services that our city has to fund. If the state is going to require us to shift our budget, that’s gotta come from somewhere and if the state isn’t willing to pay for it, it’s coming from other important city services.”

To clarify, the proposed legislation proposes the city is on the hook for these salary raises. This will not increase residents’ taxes.

Rep. Merideth said the state senate could vote any day on the legislation. If passed, it wouldn’t go into effect until August.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.