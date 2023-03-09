Shoplifting ring taken down in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large shoplifting ring was taken down in St. Louis County.

The man police say is responsible is 19-year-old Carlos Willis. He is accused of taking more than $71,000 in merchandise.

He is facing a felony stealing charge. St. Louis county prosecutor Wesley Bell said Willis targeted multiple Ulta Beauty and Dick’s Sporting Goods throughout the county.

The crimes happened multiple times over the last six months. In some cases Bell said Willis used juveniles to help him.

Willis is also a suspect at Ulta stores in St. Charles County and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.