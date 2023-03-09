Shoplifting ring taken down in St. Louis County

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A large shoplifting ring was taken down in St. Louis County.

The man police say is responsible is 19-year-old Carlos Willis. He is accused of taking more than $71,000 in merchandise.

He is facing a felony stealing charge. St. Louis county prosecutor Wesley Bell said Willis targeted multiple Ulta Beauty and Dick’s Sporting Goods throughout the county.

The crimes happened multiple times over the last six months. In some cases Bell said Willis used juveniles to help him.

Willis is also a suspect at Ulta stores in St. Charles County and St. Clair County in Illinois.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit

Latest News

Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West
Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West
I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours
I-44 shut down for police investigation
I-44 shut down for police investigation
Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West
Special Olympic athletes take part in basketball event at Parkway West