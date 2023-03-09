Shooting in Lincoln County leaves two dead, one injured

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in Lincoln County, Missouri, has left two people dead and another injured Wednesday night, police said.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 2500 block of State Highway W outside of Foley.

The sheriff’s office said the injured person was transported to a hospital in unknown conditions by medivac.

Police said there are preliminary indications that this was a domestic incident. They said they are not looking for any suspects and said there is no danger to the community.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as we learn more.

