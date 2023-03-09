Rain Ends This Evening, Another Round Saturday

First Alert Weather:

Showers end from West to East this evening

Dry Friday with a chilly breeze

Another round of rain Saturday afternoon-Saturday night

This Evening: Scattered showers ending from West to East and it will be a cloudy and cool evening.

Then Friday is breezy, dry and chilly. The winds will be strongest overnight and Friday morning. Then easing but still breezy in the afternoon. Winds from the Northwest at 10-20 with some gusts to 25 MPH.

Saturday we get back into a chance of rain. But it starts dry and chilly early Saturday. Rain will move in from the west and likely into St. louis between Noon and 2 PM. Then showers scattered showers continue through the evening. Rain will taper off Saturday night, so Sunday looks dry now. Additional rainfall of 0.25″ to 0.50″ is expected.

Sunday is dry and mostly cloudy. It will be chilly but a touch warmer than Saturday. Then watch for below freezing temps by Monday morning with widespread 20s expected.

