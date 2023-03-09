Master developer named in Clinton-Peabody redevelopment project

After years of searching, the master developer has been named to re-develop the historic Clinton-Peabody Apartments.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023
Preservation of Affordable Housing Incorporated will take on the oldest public housing development in the St. Louis Housing Authority.

It has 358 units, 31 buildings and has provided affordable housing for low-income families since the 1940s.

The plan is to preserve the already affordable communities.

