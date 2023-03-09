Man sentenced in 2020 I-170 shooting that left woman dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Calvin Pittman was sentenced Thursday to 31 years in prison for shooting and killing a woman on I-170 in November 2020.

A jury found Pittman guilty on January 23 of voluntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, and two counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 15 years for the voluntary manslaughter conviction, 10 years for unlawful use of a weapon, and three years for each of the armed criminal action convictions. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Pittman claimed he was returning gunfire at another vehicle who had shot at him, and that the woman that died, Kristen Whitted, was not his intended target. He shot her while she was on I-170 near Olive Boulevard.

Whitted’s father and her brother spoke at the sentencing hearing.

Pittman was originally arrested for the crime after witnesses assisted police in identifying Whitted’s killer.

