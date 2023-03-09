Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some work for their owner.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 open after being shut down for hours
A person was hit by a car and killed outside a gas station in Ferguson Wednesday morning
Woman, 61, dies after being knocked over by car’s mirror, ran over by SUV in Ferguson
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that happened in South City in January
Person of interest sought in South City gas station homicide

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
A common-law doctrine known as the “infancy defense” holds that children under 7 cannot be...
No charges for 6-year-old boy who police say shot his teacher
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed on drive-by shooting allegation