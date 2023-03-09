Man arrested in connection to murder in East St. Louis

Dontez McCray, 27, was taken into
Dontez McCray, 27, was taken into(Illinois State Police)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was taken into custody in connection to a murder in East St. Louis on Monday.

Police said that during the morning of March 6, an Illinois State Police Trooper was patrolling an area on North 9th Street in East St. Louis. While patrolling, the trooper saw a dead man on the road in front of a home.

After seeing the dead man, the trooper saw another man running into a nearby home.

With the help of ISP’s SWAT team and the East St. Louis Police Department, police took Dontez McCray, 27, into custody just after 1 p.m. on March 6.

McCray is being held on a $1,00,000 bond.

