Cafe, restaurant to open inside downtown hotel located in old YMCA building

Idol Wolf will feature tapas-style dining(Hufft)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A restaurant and cafe will be opening inside a downtown hotel that used to be a YMCA.

The developers of the 21c Museum Hotel say a restaurant called “Idol Wolf,” which will feature tapas-style dining, and a cafe named “Good Press” will be opening in the hotel, which is slated to open in the spring.

Good Press is a cafe that will be featured inside the 21c Museum Hotel(Hufft)

The 21c Museum Hotel is located in the old YMCA building at 1528 Locust Street. It features both rooms and art exhibits.

