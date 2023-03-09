Illinois woman accused of spraying children with ‘Counter Assault Bear Deterrent Grizzly Tough Pepper Spray’

Vicki Dickinson is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child under 13
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vicki R. Dickinson of Brighton, Illinois, is accused of spraying children with “Counter Assault Bear Deterrent Grizzly Tough Pepper Spray.”

Dickinson, 63, allegedly sprayed the children, ages 11 months and 5 years, while they were inside a car on March 4. The incident reportedly took place during a dispute with family members.

According to authorities, the children received medical treatment at the scene, and the 11-month-old was hospitalized.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dickinson at the scene. She was charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery for allegedly causing bodily harm to children.

