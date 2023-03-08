Youth center in North County looking to remind teens they have a place to go

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Providing youth outlets to learn and grow is the goal of St. Louis County Human Services.

But officials said attendance at youth centers hasn’t rebounded to where it needs to be since the pandemic.

Today County Executive Sam Page visited one youth center, Youth on the Rise in Spanish Lake.

The goals of centers like these are to provide kids with safe places to express themselves and keep them out of trouble.

This center has video games and fun activities for kids. It is also where they can get help with schoolwork, get a meal or snack, and participate in other social groups.

Page said the county is putting a focus on getting the word out.

“Prior to the pandemic, the center averaged 30 teens a-day during drop-in hours,” said Page. “And while the center hasn’t quite returned to those numbers, we want to remind everybody that it’s here... and we want to highlight that Youth on the Rise has resources to help our youth.”

This center has been open for more than a decade on Bellefontaine Road.

Beyond homework help and social groups, the center also offers comprehensive counseling that includes individual and family counseling, support groups and access to mental health professionals and substance abuse treatment.

It is open Monday through Friday 1-5:30 p.m. for those 12 to 19.

