Two More Rounds of Rain

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • More rain Thursday from late morning through the afternoon
  • A dry Friday though staying chilly
  • Another round of rain Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning

Two more rounds of rain:

Thursday will have some scattered showers, that could start late morning, but will be more widepsread between Noon and 5PM, tapering off in the early evening. Most spots will get 0.25″ or less, so it’s not heavy rain but enough to make Thursday a rather wet and chilly day.

Then Friday is breezy, dry and chilly. The winds will be strongest overnight and Friday morning. Then easing but still breezy in the afternoon. Winds from the Northwest at 15-25 with some gusts to 30 MPH.

Saturday we get back into a chance of rain. The timing has bumped up in the latest forecasts and check with us for further changes, but it looks to be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning is the time to watch for rain. It won’t rain that entire time, but that’s the time range to be prepared for off and on showers. Additional rainfall of 0.25″ to 0.50″ is expected.

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit

Latest News

March 8 afternoon seven day
Another Round Of Rain Moves In Tomorrow
March 8 day forecast
Rain This Morning
7 day forecast for March 7
Rain Tonight, Wintry Mix For Some
7 day forecast for March 7.
Rain Tonight, Wintry Mix For Some