First Alert Weather:

More rain Thursday from late morning through the afternoon

A dry Friday though staying chilly

Another round of rain Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning

Two more rounds of rain:

Thursday will have some scattered showers, that could start late morning, but will be more widepsread between Noon and 5PM, tapering off in the early evening. Most spots will get 0.25″ or less, so it’s not heavy rain but enough to make Thursday a rather wet and chilly day.

Then Friday is breezy, dry and chilly. The winds will be strongest overnight and Friday morning. Then easing but still breezy in the afternoon. Winds from the Northwest at 15-25 with some gusts to 30 MPH.

Saturday we get back into a chance of rain. The timing has bumped up in the latest forecasts and check with us for further changes, but it looks to be from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning is the time to watch for rain. It won’t rain that entire time, but that’s the time range to be prepared for off and on showers. Additional rainfall of 0.25″ to 0.50″ is expected.

