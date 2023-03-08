St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An employee at a St. Louis County convenience store has been fired after he was caught on cell phone video assaulting a man who is accused of shoplifting.

In a viral video from February, a Crown Mart employee is seen assaulting a homeless man for allegedly trying to steal cookies, according to the homeless man’s aunt Tonya Bateman.

Bateman told News 4 her nephew, Luster Dunn, was arrested during the incident on Feb. 19 at Crown Mart at West Florissant Avenue and Jennings Station Road. St. Louis County PD confirmed the arrest. Court documents show Dunn has been charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing police, assault and stealing.

“They kept beating him beating him and beating him,” Bateman said. “For a pack of cookies, and then it start going viral and everybody start calling. That wasn’t right. He’s the one that got assaulted. They were wrong. I’m not saying he [Luster Dunn] wasn’t wrong either, but he was hungry. He was homeless.”

Management at the store declined to speak to News 4 but instead sent the following statement:

“The owners and everyone in the Crown Mart family make this statement regarding the incident that occurred at the Jennings Crown Mart on February 19, 2023. A Crown Mart employee was involved in a physical altercation with a customer following an alleged shoplifting attempt. Crown Mart does not condone physical interaction as a solution to disputes with its customers or the public. The employee’s handling of the situation is regrettable, and Crown Mart sincerely apologizes to the customer and his family for his treatment.

“The individual involved is no longer employed by Crown Mart. This is not how Crown Mart employees are trained to handle customer disputes, does not represent the company’s policies or procedures, and is contrary to Crown Mart’s commitment to be a valued partner in each community it serves. Crown Mart has a well-deserved reputation for generosity and giving back to the community.

“This matter is under investigation by law enforcement, and Crown Mart will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. In addition, Crown Mart continues to investigate the matter internally, and will take all appropriate steps to help ensure that the conduct in this isolated incident will not happen again in any Crown Mart store. Finally, Crown Mart will continue to hold open and honest discussions with community members in order build upon its forty-year history of service and engagement in those communities.”

St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office declined to speak this early in a pending investigation. Dunn is expected to appear in court on March 21.

Dunn’s family launched a GoFundMe after the incident.

