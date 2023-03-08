Photo shows person of interest in St. Louis City robbery

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, assistance is needed in identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to a robbery.

According to police, a man entered the Boost Mobile on S. Jefferson on February 23 around 3:43pm. They said that the suspect entered the store, asked to pay his bill and purchased a phone case. When assisted by a cashier, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money. After getting the money he ran off.

Anyone with a tip about him or his whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers or a Third District Detective at (314) 444-2500.

