Person of interest sought in South City gas station homicide

Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that happened in South City in January
Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that happened in South City in January
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are seeking a person of interest in a shooting that happened in South City in January.

Mahogany Jones, 26, was found shot on the parking lot of a Conoco gas station in the 4300 block of California just after 8:30 p.m. on January 16. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of a person of interest in the shooting. If you have any information his whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

