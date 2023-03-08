Mizzou’s Dennis Gates named finalist for top minority coach award

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates positions his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates positions his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Indiana Saturday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 97-91. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After leading the Missouri Tigers to their most wins since 2013, Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates is getting some well-deserved attention.

The Ben Jobe Award, which recognizes the top minority basketball coach in NCAA Division I, released its list of finalists, mentioning Gates as one of the 25 selected.

Missouri has claimed its highest SEC Tournament seed in school history, their 11-7 record earning them the No. 4 seed in this weekend’s tournament. The Tigers will begin play in Nashville on Friday, during the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. They’ll take on the winner of a second-round game between No. 5 seed Tennessee and the winner of a first-round game between No. 12 seed South Carolina and No. 13 Ole Miss.

Gates entered his first year in Columbia, Missouri, with the challenge of filling out nearly an entire roster. First-team All-SEC forward Kobe Brown, his brother Kaleb and Ronnie DeGray were all that remained of the 2021-2022 squad.

The Tigers coach was a two-time regular season Horizon League champion at Cleveland State prior to his tenure at Mizzou. He was named the league coach of the year twice in the Horizon League, as well.

The recipient of the 2023 Ben Jobe Award will be announced in Houston, the site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship.

ALSO READ: K-State’s Tang named National Coach of the Year finalist

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit

Latest News

News 4 Afternoon Update: March 8
A new bill that passed the house resoundingly would change where and when sales taxes are paid...
Missouri bill aims to cut down on expired temporary tags
‘This is not an additional tax’ St. Charles residents to vote on approving online sales tax...
‘This is not an additional tax’ St. Charles residents to vote on approving online sales tax next month
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
Man charged in Schnucks parking lot shooting
Man charged in Schnucks parking lot shooting