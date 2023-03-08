Judges sue St. Louis City Comptroller Green

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Judges in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court have sued St. Louis City Comptroller Darlene Green for refusing to pay invoices that the court said are in their budget.

The 22nd Circuit Court claims that Green’s refusal to approve and pay these invoices has interfered with the ongoing judicial functions and operations of the court.

Items listed in the lawsuit are for building repairs and stationery.

News 4 has reached out to representatives of both the comptroller’s office and the courts and we are still waiting to hear back.

