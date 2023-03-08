Judges sue St. Louis City Comptroller Green

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Judges in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court have sued St. Louis City Comptroller Darlene Green for refusing to pay invoices that the court said are in their budget.

The 22nd Circuit Court claims that Green’s refusal to approve and pay these invoices has interfered with the ongoing judicial functions and operations of the court.

Items listed in the lawsuit are for building repairs and stationery.

News 4 has reached out to representatives of both the comptroller’s office and the courts and we are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit

Latest News

I-44 is shut down both directions at Arsenal.
I-44 shut down for police investigation
I-44 shut down for police investigation
I-44 shut down for police investigation
‘Embracing equity’ is this year’s theme for International Women’s Day
‘Embracing equity’ is this year’s theme for International Women’s Day
St. Charles Triathlete Shares his “Little something extra”
St. Charles Triathlete Shares his “Little something extra”