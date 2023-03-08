How to celebrate 314 Day in St. Louis

By Faith Caruso
Mar. 8, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 314 Day, a day founded to bring St. Louis together, is coming up soon with plenty of festivities to help you celebrate St. Louis.

314 Day was originally created to help promote local businesses, attractions, artists, and more in 2006 by Young Dip and Tatum Polk. Now, the celebrations are getting bigger each year, showcasing the best of what St. Louis has to offer and contributing to the unity of the city.

There’s a variety of ways for participants to get involved in the celebrations like wearing St. Louis gear, trying out a local restaurant or business, sponsoring or participating in an event, or getting involved on social media by using the hashtags #STLMade, #314Day, and #LoveLocalSTL.

The events kickoff on Friday, March 10. See the list below for a taste of what’s to be expected!

Friday, March 10

Saturday, March 11

Sunday, March 12

  • 314 Tattoo Flash Day at Alchemy Tattoo Collective- Alchemy Tattoo Collective will have St. Louis themed flash tattoos available.
  • 314 Day at Bar K- Join Bar K from 10am-1pm for dog themed festivities.
  • Neighborhood Crawl- Taking place from 10am-5pm, this event will feature over 150 local businesses with 40+ vendors at Union Station. Each neighborhood will feature local food, art, music, and businesses. The participating neighborhoods are South Grand, Cherokee St., Webster Groves, Midtown at the City Foundry, Downtown at Union Station, Maplewood, The Loop/ U- City, The Grove, North County, and Central West End.
  • Battlehawks Tailgate- From 10:30am- 2pm join the Battlemarch and Battlehawks Tailgate in front of the Dome near 7th and Convention Plaza.

Monday March13

Tuesday, March 14

For the complete list of events, visit STLMade.

