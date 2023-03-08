How to celebrate 314 Day in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 314 Day, a day founded to bring St. Louis together, is coming up soon with plenty of festivities to help you celebrate St. Louis.

314 Day was originally created to help promote local businesses, attractions, artists, and more in 2006 by Young Dip and Tatum Polk. Now, the celebrations are getting bigger each year, showcasing the best of what St. Louis has to offer and contributing to the unity of the city.

There’s a variety of ways for participants to get involved in the celebrations like wearing St. Louis gear, trying out a local restaurant or business, sponsoring or participating in an event, or getting involved on social media by using the hashtags #STLMade, #314Day, and #LoveLocalSTL.

The events kickoff on Friday, March 10. See the list below for a taste of what’s to be expected!

Friday, March 10

Saturday, March 11

Sunday, March 12

Monday March13

Living St. Louis 314 Day Virtual Watch Party - Join the Living St. Louis team for a special themed episode featuring 314 Day organizers, the history of the area code, special interviews and more.

Tuesday, March 14

For the complete list of events, visit STLMade.

