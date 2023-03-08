How to celebrate 314 Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - 314 Day, a day founded to bring St. Louis together, is coming up soon with plenty of festivities to help you celebrate St. Louis.
314 Day was originally created to help promote local businesses, attractions, artists, and more in 2006 by Young Dip and Tatum Polk. Now, the celebrations are getting bigger each year, showcasing the best of what St. Louis has to offer and contributing to the unity of the city.
There’s a variety of ways for participants to get involved in the celebrations like wearing St. Louis gear, trying out a local restaurant or business, sponsoring or participating in an event, or getting involved on social media by using the hashtags #STLMade, #314Day, and #LoveLocalSTL.
The events kickoff on Friday, March 10. See the list below for a taste of what’s to be expected!
Friday, March 10
- Coffee Kickoff- Visit participating shops Exit 11, Goshen Coffee (Soulard location), Kaldi’s Coffee, and Northwest Coffee for 314 Day themed promotions.
- Illumination of the McDonnell Planetarium- On March 10-12 from 7-10:30pm each evening, the iconic James S. McDonnell Planetarium will be illuminated with a colorful 314 Day design.
- 3.14 Mile Self-Guided Walks or Bike Rides on Greenways- Five 3.14 mile routes have been plotted out on greenways across St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County.
- Butler’s Pantry Pie + 314 Day- Order a pie for pickup from Butler’s Pantry for $20 each.
- Mission Taco Joint Toasted Ravioli Tacos- From Friday, March 10- Tuesday, March 14 Mission Taco Joint will bring back their Toasted Ravioli Taco for $3.14.
Saturday, March 11
- EXPO at Armory STL- From 11am-4pm the Armory will feature local small businesses specializing in 314/STL merchandise, products and services.
- Celebration with Saint Boogie Brass Band + Monkh and the People- Jamo presents a 314 Day celebration at Central Stage featuring performances from Saint Boogie Brass Band and Monkh and the People. The doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.
- St. Louis CITY SC Watch Party at the Armory- Watch St. Louis CITY SC take on The Portland Timbers at 9:30pm. The Armory will have $2 off Michelob Ultra Drafts an hour before and during the game.
Sunday, March 12
- 314 Tattoo Flash Day at Alchemy Tattoo Collective- Alchemy Tattoo Collective will have St. Louis themed flash tattoos available.
- 314 Day at Bar K- Join Bar K from 10am-1pm for dog themed festivities.
- Neighborhood Crawl- Taking place from 10am-5pm, this event will feature over 150 local businesses with 40+ vendors at Union Station. Each neighborhood will feature local food, art, music, and businesses. The participating neighborhoods are South Grand, Cherokee St., Webster Groves, Midtown at the City Foundry, Downtown at Union Station, Maplewood, The Loop/ U- City, The Grove, North County, and Central West End.
- Battlehawks Tailgate- From 10:30am- 2pm join the Battlemarch and Battlehawks Tailgate in front of the Dome near 7th and Convention Plaza.
Monday March13
- Living St. Louis 314 Day Virtual Watch Party- Join the Living St. Louis team for a special themed episode featuring 314 Day organizers, the history of the area code, special interviews and more.
Tuesday, March 14
- Imo’s Pizza + 314 Day- To celebrate 314 Day, buy any regular priced pizza, get a medium 1-topping pizza for $3.14 with promo code: 314DAY.
- Flamingo Bowl and PinUp Bowl- These two locations will have a special entailing a bowling game and shoes for $3.14 per person/ per game.
- Toasted Ravioli Craft from City Museum- Free with museum admission, artists will be on hand to help make these creations.
- Schlafly Brewpubs and Schlafly Bankside- From 11am-10pm there will be $3.14 pints and 1/2 priced pizzas.
- Left Bank Books Celebration- Collegiate T-Shirts will be on sale for $15.
- McArthur’s Bakery- McArthur’s Bakery will have 8x8 gooey butter cakes for $3.14.
- Lion’s Choice- Valid at all St. Louis locations, Lion’s Choice will offer any flavor large concretes for $3.14.
- The Brunch Club- Book your booth and bottle service special for $314 at Marquee Restaurant and Lounge.
- Hi-Pointe Drive-In- From 11am-9pm Hi-Pointe Drive-In will offer their St. Lunatic Sandwich featuring the city’s most notable foods.
- 314Day Experience- Hosted by BradENSTL and Chef Juwan Rice, this event will take place from 6-9:30pm at Work and Leisure to celebrate St. Louis eats, drinks, culture, pride, music, and people.
- 314Day Finale- Murphy Lee, The Tics, and Dirty Muggs will be taking the main stage at Bally Sports Live from 6pm-11:30pm.
- STL Trivia at 4 Hands Brewing Company- For $50 a team, test your St. Louis knowledge with City Wide American Pale Ale and City Wide Pilsner pitchers for $10 from 7pm-9pm.
- St. Louis-themed Improv at Westport Playhouse- Come out to Bob Baker’s Comedy Cabaret for $3.14 at 7:30pm.
- 314Day Skate Party and Concert- Enjoy performances from Stuey Rock, Kelocc G, DJ Bounce, and DJ Durrty Burrd at St. Louis Skatium from 9pm-1am.
For the complete list of events, visit STLMade.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.