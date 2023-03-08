Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic image)
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board...
MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill.

Latest News

MO bill would ban vaccine mandates
MO House looking at bill to ban vaccine mandates
Missouri Legislature debating open enrollment bill for public schools
Missouri Legislature debating open enrollment bill for public schools
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
Missouri Legislature debating open enrollment bill for public schools
Missouri Legislature debating open enrollment bill for public schools