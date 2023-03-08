‘Embracing equity’ is this year’s theme for International Women’s Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The theme of International Women’s Day this year is “embracing equity.”

The St. Louis International Institute said it’s essential for women here in the metro and across the globe to have access to resources and opportunities.

“Globally, it’s becoming more evident challenges women are facing,” said Barbara Gunn Lartey with the International Institute of St. Louis. “Education, healthcare, home ownership. Women are becoming more vocal and unified in terms of lifting up those issues.”

The United Nations warns that global gender equality is backtracking, predicting that full equality is now 300 years away.

