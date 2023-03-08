CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The finalists are in for the fifth annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, and you can weigh in on who it should be.

According to the chocolate company, there are 10 finalists and each one of them is a completely different animal.

The finalists are:

  • Cypress, a beaver from Louisiana
  • RedBird, a guinea pig from West Virginia
  • Bunny, a dog from Illinois
  • Bodhi, a bunny from Ohio
  • Ande, a Chinchilla from Illinois
  • Hunter, a dog from Pennsylvania
  • Stewie, a miniature horse from Massachusetts
  • Ping, a duck from South Dakota
  • Timmy, a sheep from California
  • Crash, a cat from Idaho

The winner of the competition will win a spot in the next Cadbury Easter commercial, $5,000 for their families, and an additional $5,000 to donate to the animal shelter of their choice.

Last year’s Cadbury Bunny was Annie Rose, a therapy dog who works with nursing home residents in Ohio. In 2021, the Cadbury Bunny was an Australian White’s tree frog from Florida named Betty, the first-ever amphibian to receive the honor.

To cast your vote for this year’s Cadbury Bunny and learn more about the finalists, visit the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(generic image)
St. Louis police investigate more than a dozen car break-ins at The Armory, City Foundry
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board...
MO House passes bill that would give control of St. Louis City police to state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen charged in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The call came out around 2 a.m. for a 2-alarm house fire near Charlotte Avenue and Justin Drive.
Crews respond to overnight house fire in Columbia, Ill.

Latest News

A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China
New details are surfacing about the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico
Kidnapped Americans identified, 1 person detained
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed