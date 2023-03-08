ATF investigation underway following overnight arrest in Collinsville

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with several Metro East police departments regarding an overnight incident in Collinsville.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Collinsville police told News 4 there was an initial incident that took place in Wood River involving a suspect, that prompted authorities to go to a home in the area of Beltline and Keebler. The suspect was then taken into custody.

When News 4 arrived at the home on Wednesday morning, workers were boarding up windows at doors.

No other details have been released.

