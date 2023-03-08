ATF investigation underway following overnight arrest in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is working with several Metro East police departments regarding an overnight incident in Collinsville.

Collinsville police told News 4 there was an initial incident that took place in Wood River involving a suspect, that prompted authorities to go to a home in the area of Beltline and Keebler. The suspect was then taken into custody.

When News 4 arrived at the home on Wednesday morning, workers were boarding up windows at doors.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.