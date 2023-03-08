Another Round Of Rain Moves In Tomorrow

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Rain ends early this afternoon
  • Then mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze
  • More rain move in tomorrow afternoon

Two more rounds of rain: Thursday will have some scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Models disagree on exact start and end times, so stick with us as we pin down the timing range, but the afternoon to early evening looks like a good bet from some showers. Then Friday is breezy, dry and chilly. But we get back into a chance of rain from roughly Noon Saturday through Noon Sunday

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
Suspect charged in connection with Schnucks parking lot shooting in St. Peters
St. Louis Co. gas station worker caught on camera assaulting homeless man accused of stealing
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Homeless man assaulted by St. Louis County convenience store employee
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have sizable part of paycheck cut by a non-profit
News 4 Investigates: Deal lets new police chief have part of paycheck cut by a non-profit

Latest News

March 8 day forecast
Rain This Morning
7 day forecast for March 7
Rain Tonight, Wintry Mix For Some
7 day forecast for March 7.
Rain Tonight, Wintry Mix For Some
March 7 afternoon seven day
Today starts a cooler pattern, tracking several rounds of rain