Another Round Of Rain Moves In Tomorrow

First Alert Weather:

Rain ends early this afternoon

Then mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze

More rain move in tomorrow afternoon

Two more rounds of rain: Thursday will have some scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Models disagree on exact start and end times, so stick with us as we pin down the timing range, but the afternoon to early evening looks like a good bet from some showers. Then Friday is breezy, dry and chilly. But we get back into a chance of rain from roughly Noon Saturday through Noon Sunday

