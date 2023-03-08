Ambulance stolen at hospital crashes into 4 vehicles, causing injuries

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An ambulance that was stolen at a local hospital crashed into four other vehicles, causing injuries, before hitting a tree and going down an embankment.

According to Kansas City police, this happened just before 3 p.m.

They said a Kansas City Fire Department ambulance was parked in Research Medical Center’s emergency room ambulance bay when it was stolen. The hospital is located along E. Meyer Boulevard, just west of 71 Highway.

As the stolen ambulance was going west along E. Meyer Boulevard at a high rate of speed, approaching the exit ramp from southbound 71 Highway, it hit four other vehicles.

Those vehicles were a gold Cadillac XTS, a silver Nissan Rogue, a white Nissan Sentra, and a white Kia Optima.

At this point, the ambulance went off the north side of the road and hit a tree. It then went down an embankment and ultimately stopped in the northbound lanes of Prospect Avenue.

The person driving the stolen ambulance had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries and is in stable condition.

The people driving the Cadillac and the Nissan Sentra were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The people driving the Kia and Nissan Rogue refused medical treatment at the scene.

All four of the drivers who were hit are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

