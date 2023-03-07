XFL opening more seats at The Dome ahead of Battlehawks home opener

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks hit the field for the first home game of the season on Sunday.

The XFL said demand for tickets is so high that they are opening up more seats at The Dome.

300-level single-game tickets went on sale Monday morning. They start at $24. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Battlehawks take on the Arlington Renegades on Sunday at 3 p.m.

