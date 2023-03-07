Woman celebrating 106th birthday still loves her coffee

WINFIELD, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – Mildred Linder celebrated her 106th birthday last week with a special shout-out from KWQC, her local news station in Iowa.

Linder, who enjoys being involved in the community, is known as a “super sweet lady” who loves a good cup of black coffee.

Her friends said she went to college when she was 40 years old to become a teacher. They said she taught for many years for the local school system.

Linder’s friends said the determined woman had many talents and even designed her own home.

