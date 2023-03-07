St. Peters police ask for the publics help in finding suspect in Schnucks parking lot shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Confusion and concern are mounting for some shoppers in the wake of a violent attempted robbery outside a Schnucks parking lot in St. Peters.

“This has been the safest neighborhood. I don’t know what’s going on,” said Dorrie Prinster, a Schnucks shopper. “In fact, when I was walking in, I was looking around. I’ve never done that in my life living around here. And I’m from South St. Louis.”

St. Peters Police tell News 4 a suspect randomly attempted to rob a victim outside the Schnucks parking lot Friday night, located at 48 Plaza 94, which is off Highway 94 and Jungermann Road. A female victim in her 50s was shot during the robbery, while her husband was putting away groceries in the back of the car.

“Residents and businesses are obviously very concerned,” said Sergeant Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police Department. “Violent crime in St. Peters is rare and it’s even more rare when its stranger on stranger. And that’s what this circumstance was. It was stranger on stranger.”

Police describe the subject as a Black Male, with medium build, wearing a light gray sweatpants and light gray hoodie.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was just here couple hours earlier, and my daughter was here a little after me. Yeah, we’re shocked,” said Prinster.

Police are checking area businesses that may have been closed over the weekend for any sort of camera footage. Right now, they say there is no sharable video to release.

“At the time, her injuries we thought would be life threatening, but luckily now she’s stable and she’s going to recover from her injuries, but she’s still being treated at the hospital,” said Doss.

Other residents expressed concerns to News 4 off camera as to how something like this could happen in their community.

“I think it’s coming from other places, I don’t know where, but I’ve lived here for 37 years, and never had anyone approach me or attack anybody,” said Prinster.

“The best advice we can give is to always continue to be aware of your surroundings,” said Doss. “If something in your gut tells you that something is unusual, you need to follow your gut feeling, go back to a safe location. And call us if its needed.”

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing in a newer model silver SUV, which they believe could be a Hyundai, with other people inside the vehicle.

Police are still looking for any leads, or video from the public of the night of the incident to help locate the suspect involved.

“It doesn’t even have to be suspicious, but maybe it was that silver SUV and it was occupied. If you can give us any description of the people inside, the license plate information, or it could be that you were in the area, and you saw a vehicle leaving the area driving erratically. If you have any information...I know a lot of people have dash cameras now. Something like that would be very helpful,” said Doss. “Just one little piece of information could be the key that we need to unlock this.”

