St. Louis County Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing from North County

Cloe Schmidt, white female, 5′6″, 140lbs., blue eyes, long straight blonde hair.
Cloe Schmidt has been missing since 430 p.m. Monday afternoon
By Terry Cancila
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police are looking for assistance in finding 15-year-old Cloe Schmidt, who has been missing since 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Schmidt was last seen in the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive in North St. Louis County.

Schmidt is a white female, 5′6″, 140lbs., blue eyes, long straight blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a beige colored T-shirt with black animals printed on it, blue jeans with rips, and blue and white tennis shoes.

Cloe has scars on her left arm and open wounds on both legs.

Police say Schmidt is a threat to herself and are concerned for her safety.

