Sister of woman attacked in Central West End advocates for better safety

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sister of a woman attacked outside a Central West End grocery store said she is scared for her and her sister’s safety after the February 23 incident. The man who allegedly attacked her is a convicted murderer who was out on parole.

“She’s scared to death,” Sheila, the victim’s sister, said. “We don’t want this animal back on the streets.”

Sheila asked News 4 not to use her last name because of safety concerns. Police records say John White Jr., 59, tried to break into the woman’s car. When she called 911, White lunged for her, body slammed her, kicked and punched her, and put his foot on her neck, the records say. White is currently being held in jail without bond.

Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how Sheila’s sister claims prosecutors kept her in the dark. Her lawyer, Scott Sherman, took those concerns to the judge.

“This is one of the most heinous acts against an innocent elderly person at broad daylight and in one of the safest neighborhoods in this city,” Sherman said, “and if we can’t get the circuit attorney to help us bring these people to justice, it doesn’t say very much for that office.”

White currently faces the lowest charge for assault. Sherman said he believes prosecutors need to consider that his client has a concussion and herniated disc. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office denied doing an interview with News 4, citing a pending case. A spokesperson for the office said it has reached out to the victim who was attacked multiple times.

Sheila said she wants her sister to have a voice.

“We want our communities to be safe,” she said. “Our families, our children. And we don’t feel safe.”

White was on parole for a 1999 St. Louis County murder case. News 4 has requested records from the Missouri Department of Corrections but has yet to receive a response.

