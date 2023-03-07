Rain Tonight, Wintry Mix For Some

First Alert Weather:

Rain moves in late evening and overnight

Early Wednesday morning, areas near and north/east of St. Louis may see snow/sleet

Temps remain above freezing Wednesday morning, roads remain just wet

More rain later this week & weekend

Tonight: We get out the first round of light rain. This will move in late evening or overnight. After 3AM we may see some transition to snow or sleet. This is more likely north and northeast of the St. Louis metro, but I wouldn’t rule it out in the metro. if we do see some wintry mix, it will melt on the roads as temps will be above freezing, the low in St. Louis is 37. Areas north/northeast may see some minor snow on grass, but again no road impacts.

Wednesday: Rain or wintry mix tapers off mid-morning and it will be a dry and chilly day.

Two more rounds of rain: Thursday will have some scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. Models disagree on exact start and end times, so stick with us as we pin down the timing range, but the afternoon to early evening looks like a good bet from some showers. Then Friday is dry and chilly. But we get back into a chance of rain Saturday late afternoon or evening. This rain lingers through Sunday morning before ending with a dry Sunday afternoon.

