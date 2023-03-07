Primary election for STL board of aldermen is Tuesday

Voters in St. Louis City will hit the polls tomorrow to transform the Board of Aldermen.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tomorrow’s primary is the first election since the City reduced the number of wards from 28 to 14.

The top two vote-getters from each ward will go on to the April 4 general municipal election.

The City uses approval voting, meaning people can vote for as many candidates as they want.

The race for President of the Board of Alderman is pretty set in stone. Meghan Green is running uncontested.

She took office last November, marking the first time a woman has ever held the position.

Green filled the hole left when Lewis Reed stepped down following a federal indictment. He pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges.

The next election for Board President will be in 2027.

Polls open tomorrow at 6 a.m. You can find a sample ballot on the City’s website.

