Non-profit brings grocery store to community without one

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Field Foods is preparing to open its doors in Pagedale.

The grocery store takes the place of the Save-A-Lot that closed in 2021, leaving Pagedale without a grocery store.

The Save-A-Lot was the first grocery store in the area in over 40 years.

The non-profit Beyond Housing stepped in to help bring Fields Foods to Pagedale and combat food insecurity in the region. Beyond Housing has invested $175 million into the community.

This is the sixth Fields Foods location in the metro but the first in St. Louis county.

The grand opening is set for Tuesday, March 21.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.