Man shot, killed in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Burd around 2:45 p.m. and found the man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide division is investigating. Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This homicide is the city’s first since February 28, when a man was killed in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood. News 4 analysis shows guns were the weapon used in 25 of the city’s 28 homicides so far in 2023.

No additional details were immediately available.

2023 News 4 Homicide Tracker:

