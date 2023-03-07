Judge rules use of force justified in former St. Louis cop’s lawsuit

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A judge ruled Monday that a St. Louis police officer’s use of force against an off-duty officer during a June 2017 incident was reasonable and that he did not act in bad faith or with malice. The off-duty officer, Milton Green, sued the City of St. Louis and Officer Christopher Tanner after Tanner shot him in the elbow, alleging use of excessive force, unreasonable seizure, and battery.

St. Louis police officers were surveilling a suspected stolen vehicle in downtown St. Louis on June 21, 2017, when the vehicle fled. Police later spiked the tires, and the vehicle crashed at the corner of Page and Astra, near Green’s home.

Green was working on a car outside his house when the suspects’ vehicle crashed. Green hid behind a car after seeing the suspects get out of the vehicle. After one of the suspects pointed a gun at the car he was hiding behind, Green identified himself as police and yelled at him to put the gun down, according to a court document. The suspect then ran toward the alley near Green’s house.

An on-duty officer yelled out to other officers that Green was an off-duty police officer and that he lived there. A detective told Green to come to him, and Green picked up his gun with his right hand while also extending his left hand, which was holding his police badge. While walking toward the detective, another officer, Christopher Tanner, approached and yelled at Green to drop his gun.

Tanner then shot Green in the elbow after mistaking his badge for a weapon. Court records say the other detective responded, saying, “You shot Milton. I told you not to shoot him. I told you not to shoot him.” Green fell to the ground, and several officers took him to the hospital. Green argued he was not given enough time to drop his gun.

Green alleged his fourth and fourteenth amendment rights were violated in the incident. The court concluded that Tanner’s misidentification of Green’s badge as a weapon was reasonable under the law and that it was not out of bad faith or malice.

“The Court concludes that defendant Tanner mistakenly believed that plaintiff’s badge was a gun and that, based on this misperception, his use of force was reasonable,” U.S. Magistrate Judge David D. Noce said in the order. “Viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiff, there are not facts from which the Court could reasonably infer bad faith or malice.”

See the full memorandum and order below:

