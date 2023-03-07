‘I just want some more time’ City plans to decommission downtown homeless encampment Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents of a homeless encampment on the riverfront have until Friday to find an alternative place to live.

The city of St. Louis announced last week that those living in an encampment near Laclede’s Landing must move out by March 10. The city said resources are being offered to these folks.

Trina Scott has lived in the encampment on and off for around three years. Her nickname around the camp is Tinkerbelle, and she takes pride in trying to keep the area clean but admits it’s hard to keep up.

She learned last week she’s soon going to have to move on.

“I couldn’t believe it, know what I’m saying, but I did understand it,” Scott said.

A city spokesperson said workers for the city’s Department of Human Services have been to the camp, along with licensed social workers, trying to find alternative housing options.

They report at least five have accepted the offer.

Scott said she doesn’t trust that the city will follow through.

“They’ll come down here and put your name on a list. My name was on there like 100 times,” Scott said.

The spokesperson also said Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration wouldn’t decommission an encampment without alternative options.

They also said the city is proceeding with this now because it has the resources to help the unhoused population find more stable housing.

But many in the camp said they don’t want to leave, calling it a tight-knit community that police each other.

“We have day-to-day watches. Everybody takes care of each other,” Tessa Hayes said.

Hayes still holds out hope the city doesn’t make them leave this week.

“We’re hoping we don’t have to. Maybe they can find it in their heart,” said Hayes.

Scott said if required to move out, many will spread out in other spots downtown.

“If they have nowhere to go, guess where they’re going to go? Your sidewalks. Your businesses.”

She believes she could figure out better options if they don’t have to move out this week.

“I just want some more time,” she said.

