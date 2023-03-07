Woman missing since February, last seen at airport

Jane Waweru, 32, went missing on Feb. 26. She was last known to be at Lambert Airport.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jane Waweru, 32, has been missing since Feb. 26.

Police said Waweru told a family member that she was flying to Seattle, Washington, but did not. Her phone was last pinged at Lambert Airport at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, and that was the last her family heard from her. Waweru’s family told police that she usually speaks with her family daily, and this is unlike her.

The family told Hazelwood police that Waweru may be suffering a mental health crisis and believes she is in danger.

Waweru is 5′4, 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair in braids. Anyone with information about Waweru’s case is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.

