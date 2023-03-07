Gioia’s Deli to open location near Valley Park this spring

Gioia's will be opening a location near Valley Park and Fenton in the spring
Gioia's will be opening a location near Valley Park and Fenton in the spring(Gioia's)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - An iconic restaurant on the Hill will soon be opening a location near I-44 and Highway 141.

Gioia’s Deli will be opening a location at the Pointe 44 shopping center on Meramec Station Road early in the spring, the restaurant announced Tuesday.

The deli already has a location on the Hill, in Creve Coeur and Maryland Heights.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced, but its operating hours will be Monday- Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

