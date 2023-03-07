Federal court declares Mo. ‘Second Amendment Preservation Act’ unconstitutional, AG plans to appeal

The new year finds Missouri's Second Amendment Preservation Act targeted with new legal action.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A federal judge has ruled a controversial gun law in Missouri to be unconstitutional.

A judge in Kansas City handed down the ruling Tuesday, saying the law violates the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which says that federal law has supremacy over state law if the two conflict. Several law enforcement officials have said the law makes it difficult for local and state law enforcement to partner with federal authorities when investigating violent crimes.

The judge said in part:

“SAPA’s practical effects are counterintuitive to its stated purpose. While purporting to protect citizens, SAPA exposes citizens to greater harm by interfering with the Federal Government’s ability to enforce lawfully enacted firearms regulations designed by Congress for the purpose of protecting citizens within the limits of the Constitution.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says the state plans to appeal:

“As Attorney General, I will protect the Constitution, which includes defending Missourians’ fundamental right to bear arms. We are prepared to defend this statute to the highest court and we anticipate a better result at the Eighth Circuit. The Second Amendment is what makes the rest of the amendments possible. If the state legislature wants to expand upon the foundational rights codified in the Second Amendment, they have the authority to do that. But SAPA is also about the Tenth Amendment. It’s about federalism and individual liberty, so we will be appealing the court’s ruling.”

