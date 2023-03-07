Dupo officer escorted home after wounded in line of duty
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
METRO EAST (KMOV) - A Metro East police officer wounded in the line of duty is back home this afternoon.
A fire truck, ambulance and about 30 police cars showed up today to escort Dupo Officer Patrick Carrier home.
Carrier was shot on Feb. 26 during a standoff with a suspect.
The convoy took him from Mercy South back into Illinois across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge.
