Driver on drugs who struck, killed urgent care employee in Ballwin sentenced

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driver who had drugs in his system when he hit and killed a woman who was leaving work outside an urgent care in Ballwin has been sentenced.

Trenton Geiger, 22, was sentenced to two years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years for each count, but prosecutors say he will serve those sentences concurrently; he will also pay a $250 fine. Geiger pleaded guilty to the charges.

Geiger hit and killed Marissa Politte on October 18, 2020. He was behind the wheel when he passed out, drove through oncoming traffic, across a grassy area and through a parking lot. His car then hit a light pole and tree before it hit Politte in front of a Total Access Urgent Care in the 2500 block of Clarkson Road. Geiger, who worked at the urgent care, was killed.

A toxicology test showed THC in Geiger’s system. Geiger admitted to authorities that he had drugs and paraphernalia on him and that he threw away nitrous oxide cartridges that were in his car.

